US blocks several internet sites of Iranian state media

US authorities seized control of the websites of Iranian state media, Press TV and Al Alam, and the Al Masirah television channel of Yemen’s Houthi rebels, statements posted on those pages showed Tuesday.

Each site displayed a single page with a statement that said “it has been taken over by the United States government” and made reference to US sanctions, accompanied by the emblems of the federal police FBI and the Department of Commerce.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Radio Television (IRIB), Al Alam’s parent company, said other sites, including a Palestinian-run broadcast and a cultural and religious channel in Arabic, were also blocked.

IRIB accused the United States of violating freedom of expression and joining forces with Israel and Saudi Arabia “to block pro-resistance means that expose the crimes of US allies in the region.”

State Department spokesman Ned Price declined to comment, saying the Justice Department would release information soon.

Bahrain’s LuaLua TV, a channel of opposition groups with offices in London and Beirut, was also blocked, according to an . correspondent in the region.

In Yemen, the Houthis’ political page site condemned “this American act of piracy and copyright confiscation.”

“The US government is banning the Al Masirah website without justification or prior notice,” they said.

Al Masirah quickly set up another website but changed his domain from .net to .com.

Meanwhile LuaLua and Al Masirah continued to broadcast new programs, . journalists said.

Washington maintains strict sanctions against Iran due to its nuclear weapons program and its alleged support for terrorist groups.

Hundreds of Iranian organizations and individuals have been targeted by US sanctions. Those penalties prohibit Americans from doing business with the targeted companies.

The decision was made as Joe Biden’s government seeks to restore the 2015 agreement between Tehran and six major countries that established a freeze on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.

In 2018, then-President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from that agreement on the grounds that the Iranians were not fulfilling their commitments

