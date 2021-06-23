US blocks several internet sites of Iranian state media

The US Justice Department said Wednesday it had “seized” 33 Tehran-controlled media websites and three Iraqi sites from Hezbollah brigades for being hosted on US-owned domains, violating sanctions.

“Pursuant to court decisions, the United States seized 33 websites used by the Islamic Radio and Television Union of Iran (IRTVU) and three websites operated by Hezbollah, in violation of US sanctions,” the department said in a statement.

However, it did not reveal the identity of the US companies that own the domains that host these sites, and did not explain how they had been able to proceed despite the sanctions.

The IRTVU, sponsored by the Al Quds Force, is now, along with this elite unit of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, on the US sanctions blacklist, which prohibits US and foreign individuals and companies from doing business with them or their affiliates.

The websites of the Arabic-language Al Alam and English-language news channels Press TV, as well as the Yemeni Houthi rebels’ Al Masirah television channel, displayed messages on Tuesday indicating that they had been “seized by the US government.”

The message was accompanied with the emblems of the federal police FBI and the Department of Commerce.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Radio Television (IRIB), parent company of Al Alam and Press TV, indicated that other sites, including a Palestinian-run broadcast and a cultural and religious channel in Arabic, had also been blocked.

– “Act of piracy” –

IRIB accused the United States of violating freedom of expression and joining forces with Israel and Saudi Arabia “to block pro-resistance means that expose the crimes of US allies in the region.”

Bahrain’s LuaLua TV, a channel of opposition groups with offices in London and Beirut, was also blocked, according to an . correspondent in the region.

In Yemen, the Houthis’ political page site condemned “this American act of piracy and copyright confiscation.”

“The US government is banning the Al Masirah website without justification or prior notice,” they said.

Al Masirah quickly set up another website but changed his domain from .net to .com.

Meanwhile LuaLua and Al Masirah continued to broadcast new programs, . journalists said.

Washington maintains strict sanctions against Iran due to its nuclear weapons program and its alleged support for terrorist groups.

Hundreds of Iranian organizations and individuals have been targeted by US sanctions. Those penalties prohibit Americans from doing business with the targeted companies.

The decision was made as Joe Biden’s government seeks to restore the 2015 agreement between Tehran and six major countries that established a freeze on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.

In 2018, then-President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from that agreement on the grounds that the Iranians were not fulfilling their commitments.