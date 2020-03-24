US blames stubbornness on rival Afghan leaders

KABUL (AP) – Washington’s unprecedented threat to cut $ 1 billion in financing to Afghanistan, in response to the refusal of its two rival leaders to work together in the peace process, coincides with the risk that the impoverished nation is overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The president, Ashraf Ghani, and his staunch rival, the country’s former director general Abdullah Abdullah, had not responded Tuesday to the reproaches of the United States Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, who issued a harsh statement after visiting the country on Monday.

On an urgent and unannounced visit to Kabul, Pompeo held unannounced meetings with Ghani and Abdullah, and then traveled to the Persian Gulf to meet with a Taliban leader. Washington last month signed an agreement with Afghan insurgents, taking a first step to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan by mid-2021.

Pompeo said the Trump government would cut $ 1 billion in aid to Afghanistan and cut all its cooperation with the country if Ghani and Abdullah failed to agree to form a new government. Speaking to the press on board his plane on the return trip, Pompeo said he was confident that the two “will come to their senses and we will not have” to cut aid, although “we are prepared to do so.”

The peace accord envisaged holding talks with all rival Afghan factions to shape the country’s future. However, Washington noted from the outset that the rate of withdrawal of its troops depended on the Taliban targeting terrorist groups and assisting in the fight against the extremist Islamic State militia, and was not associated with the success of the intra-Afghan negotiations.

A senior Afghan government official familiar with the Pompeo meetings in Kabul said Monday that there were no results at the moment, although efforts were still ongoing. He spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to report to the press.

Ghani and Abdullah, their main rival in the disputed presidential elections last September, have waged a bitter struggle for power, and this month they held two investiture ceremonies demanding the presidency.

As the rest of the world battles the coronavirus pandemic, Afghans have turned to social media and local media to express their frustration at the lack of action by their government. Afghanistan has only identified 42 cases of the virus, although there are fears the actual number may be much higher, after more than 137,000 Afghans have returned since the beginning of the year from Iran, where the worst outbreak in the Middle East is concentrated. Iran has reported more than 1,800 deaths and 23,000 cases of the virus.

Gannon reported from Islamabad.