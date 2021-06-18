US bishops to draft declaration to prevent pro-abortion politicians from communing

The bishops catholic The United States agreed on Friday to draft a statement on the meaning of Holy Communion that could be used to deny that rite to President Joe Biden because of his position on abortion.

Biden, 78, a devout Catholic who attends Mass at least once a week, supports the landmark 1973 US Supreme Court decision affirming a woman’s right to termination of pregnancy.

Defying the appeals of the Vatican, the bishops voted at their spring general assembly to draft a formal declaration on the “meaning of the Eucharist in the life of the church“.

The proposal was approved by 168 votes in favor, 55 against and six abstentions and will be discussed in November.

The Eucharist is one of the most sacred rituals of the church Catholic and some of its more conservative leaders have called for politicians who support abortion rights to be denied the sacrament.

At a news conference, Bishop Kevin Rhoades of Fort Wayne-South Bend, Indiana, said Thursday that the committee drafting the declaration “will discuss the issue of Eucharistic coherence.”

Bishop Michael Burbidge, of Arlington, Virginia, in turn affirmed that the declaration is about “how to live a Eucharistic life and how to move forward in service.” “We do not exclude any person from the church“, he claimed.

Each bishop decides who receives communion in his diocese.

In 2019, a priest of a church Catholic from South Carolina rejected Holy Communion to Biden because of his stance on abortion.

The Catholic News Service reported in May that the Vatican had warned bishops Americans to proceed with caution with policies designed “to address the situation of catholic in public positions that support the legislation that allows abortion, euthanasia or other moral evils ”.

Biden was questioned on Friday about the measure of the bishops and the possibility of being denied communion.

“It’s a private matter and I don’t think it’s going to happen,” he told reporters during an event at the White House on the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden’s position on abortion was cited by many American evangelical Christians as the basis for their vote for anti-abortion Donald Trump in the presidential election last November.