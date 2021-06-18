US bishops to draft declaration on communion, with Biden in sight

The catholic bishops from USA agreed on Friday to draft a statement on meaning of Holy Communion that could be used to deny that rite to President Joe Biden because of his position on abortion.

Biden, 78, a devout Catholic who attends Mass at least once a week, supports the historic 1973 decision of the Supreme Court of the United States that affirms the right of the woman to the interruption of the pregnancy.

Defying the appeals of the Vatican, the bishops voted in their assembly spring general draft a formal statement on the “meaning of the Eucharist in the life of the Church.”

The proposal was approved by 168 votes in favor, 55 against and six abstentions and will be discussed in November.

The Eucharist is one of the holiest rituals in the Catholic Church and some of its more conservative leaders have called for politicians who support abortion rights to deny the sacrament.

At a press conference, Bishop Kevin Rhoades, of Fort Wayne-South Bend, Indianasaid Thursday that the committee drafting the declaration “will analyze the issue of Eucharistic coherence.”

Bishop Michael Burbidge of Arlington, Virginia, in turn affirmed that the declaration is about “how to live a Eucharistic life and how to continue in service.” “We do not exclude anyone from the church,” he said.

Each bishop decides who receives communion in his diocese.

In 2019, a priest of a catholic church South Carolina rejected Biden Holy Communion because of his stance on abortion.

The Catholic News Service reported in May that the Vatican had warned US bishops to proceed with caution with policies designed “to address the situation of Catholics in public office that support legislation allowing abortion, euthanasia or other moral evils.” .

Biden was questioned on Friday about the bishops’ move and the possibility that he would be denied communion.

It’s a private matter and I don’t think it’s going to happen, “he told reporters during an event at the White House on the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden’s position on abortion was cited by many evangelical christians Americans as the basis for their vote in favor of anti-abortion Donald Trump in the presidential election last November.

emb