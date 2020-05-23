Washigton, United States.

The fortune of the American billionaires increased 15% in the two months since the start of the new pandemic coronavirus, with the executive directors of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, and Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, at the head, revealed a study.

The more than 600 billionaires that it has United States they got even richer as technology stocks increased during the blockade caused by the virus, noted a data analysis by two expert groups released Thursday.

READ MORE: USA: Man stabs his father to death during Zoom video conference

Between March 18 and May 19, his total net worth increased by $ 434 billion, while the coronavirus pandemic caused job losses and economic agony for tens of millions of Americans.

Jeff Bezos’ wealth

The wealth of Bezos it grew more than 30% to $ 147.6 billion, while Zuckerberg’s climbed more than 45% to $ 80 billion, according to research by Americans for Tax Fairness and the Inequality Program of the Institute for Political Studies.

The analysis was based on data from the list of billionaires published by Forbes magazine.

READ MORE: Human tests of a Chinese coronavirus vaccine give positive results

Bill gates, of Microsoft, and Warren Buffett, of Berkshire Hathaway, registered significantly lower earnings, of 8.2% and 0.8% respectively, according to the report.

The actions of Amazon and Facebook They increased after new announcements of programs that boosted their businesses at a time when many consumers are locked up at home.

Loss of US jobs

Job losses in the United States have exceeded 36.8 million since business closings began in mid-March.

READ MORE: Slight rebound in deaths in New York amid political friction over reopening

Other data has shown a collapse in home sales and a decline in manufacturing activity.

COVID-19 has killed at least 94,700 people in United States, where more than 1.5 million infections have been confirmed, which places the country as the most affected by the pandemic, according to an . count.

.