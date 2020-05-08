         US billionaires are getting even richer since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic

Their net worth is increasing at a time when millions and millions of people are running out of work. American billionaires have grown rich from the order of 280 billion since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the same month that 22 million Americans lost their jobs, the total wealth of the American billionaire class has increased by approximately 10%.

Equity increase

The initial stock market crash may have affected some net assets initially, for example, that of Jeff Bezos. But his wealth has recovered: As of April 15, his net worth has increased 25 billion. Eric Yuan, founder and CEO of Zoom, was one of the few to see an increase in his net worth even when the markets collapsed.

These ‘pandemic speculators’, as a new report by the Institute for Policy Studies, a progressive think tank, calls them is just one piece of the puzzle of wealth inequality in the United States. At the bottom is the fact that since 1980, the taxes paid by billionaires, measured as a percentage of their wealth, have fallen by 79%.

As explained Chuck collins, director of the Program on Inequality and the Common Good of the Institute for Policy Studies and co-author of the new report that reflects these data:

We are reading about benevolent billionaires who share 0.1% of their wealth with their peers in this crisis, but have in fact been manipulating the tax rules to cut their taxes for decades, money that could have been spent to build a better country.

Another key finding of the report is that, after the 2008 financial crisis, Billion-dollar wealth took less than 30 months to return to its pre-collapse levels. That wealth quickly surpassed pre-2008 levels. But as of 2019, the middle class in the United States has yet to recover to its 2007 net worth level.

Some billionaires have made large donations during the pandemic, but Collins says we can’t allow that philanthropy to distract from the general analysis of inequality:

Philanthropy is not really a substitute for a fair tax system and a properly funded public safety net.

