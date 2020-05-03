A patient receives a vaccine / Elena Rosa

A group of 45 healthy volunteers will be the first to undergo the test, whereby each will be administered different doses of the alleged vaccine, as reported by the local television network ABC.

The Kaiser Permanente research institute began testing a coronavirus vaccine in humans on Monday as part of an experiment funded by the United States National Institutes of Health (NIH).

According to government sources, the experiment will last about 18 months before the potential vaccine against the virus can be definitively validated, which has so far left 6,650 dead worldwide.

The first phase of the experiment aims to see if the vaccine causes adverse side effects in volunteers, who will not run the risk of becoming infected with Covid-19 because the doses do not contain the virus itself.

Dozens of research groups around the world are engaged in a race against time to find the coronavirus vaccine. They are all trying to develop different vaccines, many of them with new technologies that are not only easier to produce but could also be more effective.

Some researchers have raised the possibility of developing vaccines in the short term to protect the population while looking for a better solution.

US President Donald Trump has been pushing for the early development of a vaccine, and recently highlighted that investigations are advancing rapidly.

However, at the moment there is no treatment for the coronavirus. In China, scientists are testing combinations of HIV treatments to treat coronavirus, as well as other experimental drugs developed to fight Ebola.

The Nebraska University Hospital, in turn, has used the antiviral remdesivir to treat some Americans who tested positive for COVID-19 after being evacuated from a cruise ship in Japan.

