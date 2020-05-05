15 minutes. Four United States military ships began an operation on Monday in the Arctic Barents Sea, which borders the northwest Russian coast. It is the first such action since the mid-1980s.

The US Navy reported that they are accompanied by a British Royal Navy ship.

The Pentagon explained that the destroyers USS Donald Cook, USS Porter, USS Roosevelt and the combat support ship USNS Supply will sail in these waters alongside the British HMS Kent. The objective is “Ensure freedom of navigation and demonstrate seamless integration between allies.”

“In these difficult times, it is more important than ever to keep stable the constant of operations in the European theater, while taking prudent measures to protect the health of our forces.” This was stated by Vice Admiral Lisa Franchetti, commander of the US Sixth Fleet, whose headquarters is in Naples (Italy).

US Army surface ships have not sailed these waters since the mid-1980s, at the time of the Cold War.

Tensions between Russia and the US

The Navy pointed out that the Russian Defense Minister, Sergey Shoigú, was notified of the arrival of the ships on May 1. This notification was made to “avoid misinterpretations, reduce risk and prevent an unexpected escalation.”

The operation in the Barents Sea begins after weeks of tension between the US military and Russia.

In mid-April, the US Sixth Fleet claimed that a Russian SU-35 fighter intercepted one of its surveillance aircraft in international airspace over the Mediterranean. The action was described as “unsafe” because the Russian ship allegedly carried out a dangerous maneuver at high speed.

But this was not an isolated incident. On several occasions between March and April, the US Air Force intercepted Russian aircraft entering Alaska state airspace.

According to the Sputnik agency, the National Center for Defense Control of Russia reported on May 4 that the Russian Northern Fleet watches over a NATO naval group in the Barents Sea.