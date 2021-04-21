US backs Washington DC to become state 51

The Joe Biden administration expressed its support for a bill currently in the hands of the House of Representatives that would establish the United States capital, Washington DC, as the 51st state in the United States.

“For too long, the more than 700,000 people in Washington, DC, have been deprived of full representation in the US Congress,” the Office of Management and Budget said in a statement Tuesday.

“This tax without representation and denial of self-government is an affront to the democratic values ​​on which our nation was founded.”

The bill, HR 51, calls for Washington to continue to serve as the seat of the nation’s federal government while residents gain full representation in Congress for the first time.

The measure is expected to face stiff resistance from Republicans in Congress, who do not want two more likely Democratic representatives from the city, as the city is majority-Democratic, in a 50-50 evenly split Senate.

Republicans have argued that the bill goes against the United States Constitution, which created the District of Columbia as a federal district, and have proposed alternative schemes by which residents of the District could vote for representatives in neighboring states.

The House is set to vote on the bill this week after it was passed last week by a party-line vote in the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

