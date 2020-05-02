Regulators United States They authorized Friday the emergency use of an experimental antiviral that appears to help some coronavirus patients recover more quickly. It is the first drug that appears to help fight COVID-19, which has claimed the lives of more than 230,000 people worldwide. Read Scholarships and welfare pensions are already constitutional

President Donald Trump broke the news at the White House in the company of the Commissioner of the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Stephen Hahn, who said the drug would be available to hospitalized patients with COVID- 19. Read Drug Shows ‘Clear’ Effect Against COVID-19, Study Finds

The Fda acted after preliminary results of a government-funded study revealed that the prodrug remdesivir, from the company Gilead Sciences, reduced the recovery period by 31%, or about four days on average, for patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Read Who brings you pantry and medicines at home?

Read Do you have an IMSS pension loan? There are good news

The study of 1,063 patients is the most extensive and stringent test of this drug to date, and included a control group that received the same medical attention so that the effects of remdesivir could be rigorously evaluated.

Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health said the prodrug would become the new standard of treatment for seriously ill COVID-19 patients like those who participated in the study. Remdesivir has not been tested in people less severely affected by the disease, and is currently given intravenously in a hospital.

In most people, the new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms that go away in two to three weeks. In some people, especially older adults and those with underlying health conditions, it can lead to more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia, and even death.

.