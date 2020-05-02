15 minutes. The US government authorized this Friday the use of the antiviral drug Remdesivir to treat the most serious patients with COVID-19, despite the fact that its own manufacturer, Gilead, warned that it has not yet been proven to be safe and there are studies that indicate that its efficacy is unclear.

US President Donald Trump announced that the drug received a “emergency clearance“by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the government agency that approves the use of products related to public health.

“It is a pleasure to announce that Gilead now has an FDA emergency authorization for Remdesivir. And they know that this happens because it was the hottest thing in the newspapers and in the media for a while. It is an important treatment for patients. hospitalized with coronavirus, “Trump said.

The president considered that the antiviral offers a “promising situation” and that it will only be used to treat patients with a serious coronavirus.

Trump made those remarks in the presence of Gilead chief executive Daniel O’Day, who was pleased with the approval. He also announced that his company will donate a million doses to help people infected with the virus.

This week, Trump has already expressed a desire that the FDA, which is theoretically an independent agency, speed up the drug approval process.

Remdesivir to treat COVID-19

In a statement, the FDA admitted Friday that there is “limited information” about the safety and efficacy of Remdesivir in treating the coronavirus. However, it authorized its application because a recent clinical trial showed that the drug shortens the recovery time in some patients.

That trial showed that patients hospitalized with COVID-19 who were administered Remdesivir (1,063 patients in total) had a 31% faster recovery, specifically 11 days, than those who received placebo, which took an average time to recover. 15 days.

The authorization means that, from now on, the antiviral will be able to be injected to patients with COVID-19 who are admitted to hospitals in serious condition, which the FDA defines as the need for assistance to breathe, for example, with a ventilator. .

In another statement this Friday, Gilead was cautious and stated that the effectiveness of Remdesivir still under investigation.

In addition, he recalled that the optimal dose and duration of treatment is still unknown. At the moment, under the authorization of the FDA, the antiviral will be administered to patients for 5 or 10 days, depending on their condition.

Gilead indicated that priority will be given to the most affected areas. Therefore, the drug is expected to arrive in New York City soon, epicenter of the pandemic in the country with more than 313.00 cases and 23,800 deaths.

In U.S.A, more than a million people were infected and more than 64,000 died, according to the unofficial count by Johns Hopkins University.