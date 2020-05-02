Remdesivir will treat critically ill patients. The drug showed results in a study, but the manufacturer warns that the safety and efficacy of the treatment have not been proven. Anvisa says it will meet with the drugmaker. The United States government has authorized the use of the antiviral drug Remdesivir to treat severely ill covid-19 patients, although the drug’s own manufacturer, Gilead Sciences, acknowledges that it has not yet been proven. safety and efficacy of treatment.

Remdesivir, manufactured by Gilead, is an experimental antiviral drug not sold in pharmacies

US President Donald Trump has announced that the drug has received an “emergency release” from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a government agency that approves the use of public health products.

“It really is a very promising situation,” Trump said at the White House on Friday, alongside Gilead CEO Daniel O’Day and FDA chief Stephen Hahn.

“[A aprovação] it happened at the speed of light, “said Hahn, calling the drug an” important clinical breakthrough. “” It is the first authorized therapy for covid-19, so we are very proud to be a part of it. “O’Day also said he was pleased with the drug was released and announced that Gilead will donate 1 million doses.

The American president explained that the drug will only be used to treat hospitalized patients in serious condition, such as those with respiratory problems that need supplemental oxygen and ventilators, for example.

During the week, Trump had already expressed a desire that the FDA, which in theory is an independent agency, would accelerate the process of approval of the drug, administered intravenously.

In a statement, the FDA admitted that there is limited information about the safety and efficacy of Remdesivir in treating the Sars-cov-2 virus, but said it supported the release in a recent clinical study that showed that the drug shortens the recovery time in some patients. .

The survey, conducted at the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), showed that 1,063 patients admitted with covid-19 who received Remdesivir had a recovery 31% faster, 11 days on average, than those who received placebo, recovered in 15 days.

Also in a note, Gilead was cautious and said the effectiveness of Remdesivir is still being researched. In addition, the California-based company noted that the dose and duration of treatment are still unknown. For now, under FDA authorization, the drug will be administered for five or ten days, depending on the patient’s state of health.

The pharmaceutical company also said that priority will be given to the regions most affected. Therefore, it is expected that the drug will soon arrive in the state of New York, the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States, which already has 313 thousand confirmed cases and more than 23 thousand deaths.

US Vice President Mike Pence announced that 1.5 million bottles of the drug will begin shipping to hospitals across the country on Monday.

Anvisa in contact with Gilead

After the approval of the drug in the United States, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) reported that it will meet in the next few days with Gilead to “check the interest and the feasibility of supplying” Remdesivir in Brazil.

“Anvisa is in contact with Gilead, a company that manufactures Remdesivir abroad, in order to follow the evolution of studies on the drug for the treatment of covid-19,” the agency said in a statement.

“Gilead has several clinical trials underway for Remdesivir, with initial data expected in the next few weeks. If the benefit of the drug is proven, Anvisa has mechanisms, such as consent for use in an assistance program and prioritization of registration, to ensure access of the medicine to the population “, he added.

The Ministry of Health reported, also in a note, that Fiocruz participates in a survey led by the World Health Organization (WHO) to test the safety and effectiveness of a series of drugs against covid-19, and Remdesivir is one of them.

Experimental test failure

Although recent clinical data has increased hope that the Gilead drug could be an effective treatment against the new coronavirus, the draft summary of tests with the drug, released by accident by the WHO recently, revealed that the drug failed in a first clinical test.

The summary states that in tests carried out in China on 237 patients, with 178 medicated and another 79 in a disease control group, there was no improvement in health conditions or a reduction in the presence of pathogens in the blood. Remdesivir application was even stopped early in 18 patients due to side effects.

At the time, a Gilead spokesman said the text contained “inadequate characterizations of the study”, stating that the research ended early due to the low number of volunteers, which would make it irrelevant in statistical terms.

Remdesivir, an experimental drug not sold in pharmacies, belongs to a category of drugs that act directly against the virus, preventing the pathogen from reproducing, unlike others that control the reactions in the immune system.

The new coronavirus has already infected more than 3.3 million people worldwide and killed 238,000. The USA is the hardest hit in absolute numbers, with 1.1 million confirmed cases and 65,000 deaths, with much of the country in confinement to contain the spread of the virus. Brazil has 91,589 cases and 6,329 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

