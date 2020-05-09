The Food and Drug Administration of the United States (FDA, for its acronym in English) has announced this Saturday that it authorizes the emergency route thetesting with an antigen, the first, prepared by the Quidel company.

These antigen tests would add to the current polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and antibody tests and its main advantage is that the result is known in a matter of minutes. “The United States Food and Drug Administration has issued thefirst emergency clearance for a Covid-19 antigen test, a new category of tests to use in the current pandemic, “the agency explained in a statement.

“Thesediagnostic tests quickly detect protein fragments found in the viruswith samples collected from the nasal cavity using swabs, “he added.

Health experts and politicians have pointed out that testing is key to the reopening of the country, but have warned that the evidence currently available is insufficient. It has even been pointed out thatThe United States should do at least four million tests a week. “One of the main advantages of the antigen test is its speed, since the result can be in minutes,” the FDA explained. “The positives are very accurate, but there is a greater probability of false netgatives, so negatives do not mean ruling out contagion, “he added.

furtherthese tests are cheaper and easier to produce due to the simplicity of their design. “Antigen testing is important in the response to Covid-19 because it can generally be manufactured at a lower cost than PCR testing, and once it enters the market, several manufacturers can allow Americans to do millions of tests a day,” the agency has explained.

Quidelhas already put 36,000 tests in hospitals, emergency services and consultations across the country. “We are increasing manufacturing to go from 200,000 tests next week to more than one million per week in a matter of weeks,” Quidel CEO Douglas Bryant told The Journal.

