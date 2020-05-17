Washington, United States.

The US drug agency (FDA) authorized this Saturday a new collection kit for nasal samples for diagnostics of the new coronavirus, increasing the variety of tests available in order to accelerate the detection of cases of COVID-19.

The FDA had earlier approved, on April 21, the first test of a domestic sample self-extracted from the nose and sent to LapCorp, a large chain of laboratories. Then on May 8, the agency approved a test from Rutgers University, which uses a shows of saliva taken at the patient’s home that is sent to a laboratory.

This Saturday, the agency authorized a nose kit manufactured by the Everlywell company, which can be analyzed with different tests detection. One consists of a swab and a saline solution in which the sample must be immersed and then urgently sent to the laboratory.

AUTHORIZED TEST

Two test They have already been cleared to use the Everlywell kit, and others may be approved later, according to the FDA. In each case, the shows It is taken at home, but the test itself is carried out in the laboratory, which then communicates the result.

“Authorizing a home collection kit to Covid-19 that it can be used by multiple tests in multiple laboratories increases the accessibility of screening tests for patients and protects others from possible contagion, “said Jeffrey Shuren, director of the FDA’s Center for Medical Devices.

TESTING IN THE USA

Since Monday, more than 300,000 tests have been carried out daily in United StatesAccording to the Covid Monitoring Project, almost double what the country did in early April.

In many jurisdictions, evidence of symptoms or contact with a confirmed case of Covid-19 to gain access to a screening test.

