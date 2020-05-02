Trump called the move an important first step, saying the responsible company donated 1 million bottles of the drug to help patients.

President Donald Trump announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Authorized Gilead Sciences Inc for emergency use of its experimental antiviral drug Remdesivir to treat patients with Covid-19.

During a meeting with Gilead Chief Executive Daniel O’Day, Trump called the move an important first step, saying the company was donating 1 million bottles of the drug to help patients.

“We are honored that this is an important first step for (…) hospitalized patients. We want to make sure that nothing gets in the way of these patients receiving the drug, so we made the decision to donate about 1.5 million bottles, “said O’Day.

Gilead said Wednesday that the drug had helped improve outcomes for patients with Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, and provided data suggesting that it worked better when administered early in the infection.

Interest in the Gilead drug has been high, as There are currently no approved treatments or preventive vaccines for Covid-19.And doctors are desperate for anything that can alter the course of the disease that attacks the lungs and can damage other organs in extremely serious cases.

Gilead has defended Remdesivir’s prospects to help combat the coronavirus pandemic despite signs that it offers no significant benefit. (Rts.)

