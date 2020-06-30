The chief epidemiologist of the US government, Anthony Fauci, regretted that some Americans have abandoned the precautionary measures against COVID-19

The authorities of U.S Monday they made appeals to the responsibility of citizens to avoid recklessness and stop the expansion of the coronavirus in the country, which exceeds 2.5 million cases and is close to 126 thousand dead, with serious upturns in Florida, Texas and Arizona.

The leading epidemiologist in the US government, Anthony Fauci, regretted that some Americans have abandoned precautionary measures against the COVID-19.

“What has happened, I guess understandably, though regrettably, is that people have taken an all-or-nothing attitude in some places. Either you lock yourself up or you let it go and you ignore many recommendations about social distance, wearing a mask, refraining from shaking hands or avoiding large crowds, ”Fauci reflected in an interview with CNN.

A recipe for disaster

The expert indicated that even in states that are asking citizens to follow these measures “there are crowds, there is no social distance and they are not wearing face masks.”

“This is the recipe for disaster,” he warned. It’s something I’ve talked about over and over again. “

Experts point out that due to the increase in cases, Florida is seen as a possible new epicenter of the pandemic in the US, where until now the main focus has been New York.

The Florida Department of Health reported Monday that the state registered 5,266 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, a figure well below those of the last three days, although it may be because on Sunday it was They conducted far fewer tests than on Saturday.

Still, in Miami-Dade, the main focus of the disease, the pandemic gives no respite, and infections increased by more than 1,500.

The cumulative number of cases since March 1 thus rises to 146,361, of which 3,447 (28 more than on Sunday) have died from the virus today, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Miami-Dade breaks new record for new cases

For the first time in the last three days the number of daily infections did not exceed 8,500, although on Sunday only 41,626 tests were carried out compared to the 72,195 carried out last Saturday.

In Miami-Dade County, the contagion count grew this Monday with the record of 1,508 new cases and stood at 35,222, of which 975 have been fatal.

The state is in Phase Two of the three that the governor’s plan has, Ron DeSantis, for the economic reactivation, which began in May.

Despite the evident spike in infections, especially in Miami-Dade, Republican DeSantis maintains that it is necessary to continue with the reopening and considers that making the use of masks in public places mandatory at the state level would not serve to stop the contagion.

However, Jacksonville, the largest city in Florida, which next August will host the Republican national convention, where the president is expected to Donald Trump Accept the candidacy for the November elections, announced that from 17:00 local time on Monday the use of face masks in closed public places will be mandatory, as well as “in other situations where individuals cannot maintain social distance” .

Republican Convention with or without a mask

The spokeswoman for the city council, Nikki Kimbleton, he told The Washington Post newspaper that the obligation to wear a mask or not during the Republican convention will be addressed as the date of the event approaches.

The Secretary of Health, Alex Azar, insisted this Monday in an interview with the ABC television network on the importance of practicing social distance and the use of masks.

“We are experiencing very serious outbreaks in many counties in parts of the southern US, governors are reporting that the median age of people testing positive is 35 or younger, and there are many asymptomatic. This is a real call to action, “he urged.

Collective responsibility appeal

Azar highlighted that 3.5 million COVID-19 tests are currently being carried out per week and that the idea is to increase them.

“We have more tools now than we did two months ago, but there is a heavy burden in terms of our collective responsibility as individuals during the reopening,” he said.

Despite this call to responsibility, Azar ruled out the need for a federal order to be imposed to impose the use of a mask in public places and was in favor of the decision by state and local leaders.

He also spoke of the announcement of the American pharmaceutical Gilead that he will sell his drug Remdesivir, the first that has been shown to be effective in treating COVID-19, at $ 390 a vial for governments of developed countries, which would raise the price of the most common treatment to $ 2,340 per patient and the longest therapies at $ 4,290.

In the United States, since the use of Remdesivir for coronavirus sufferers was approved in May, hospitals have been using doses donated by Gilead, which will start charging for the drug starting in July.

Azar said the government has insured half a million Remdesivir treatments for US hospitals through September: “This is the medication that, if hospitalized, can reduce the length of your stay by a third,” said Azar.

