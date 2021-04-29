US Authorities Arrested Cryptocurrency Trader On Dark Web

The US authorities arrested on Tuesday the Russian-Swedish citizen, Roman Sterlingov, who was wanted for having managed on the dark web, or darknet, the bitcoin Fog Service, a cryptocurrency operator that would have laundered hundreds of millions of dollars of dubious origin.

According to the Justice Department, the 32-year-old Sterlingov is facing criminal charges for allegedly engaging in money laundering activities, operating an unlicensed money transmission business and unlicensed money transferring in the District of Columbia.

From 2011 to date, Bitcoin Fog moved more than 1.2 million bitcoins, at the value of the transactions at the time, which was equivalent to approximately 335 million dollars.

“Most of this cryptocurrency came from the darknet markets and was linked to illegal narcotics, computer fraud and abuse activities, and identity theft,” the statement said.

The Department of Justice reported that the FBI, the Criminal Office of the Internal Revenue Service (Treasury) and other entities of the federal government participated in the investigation.

Even so, Justice explains, it is only an accusation, and the accused is presumed innocent until proven guilty.