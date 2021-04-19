US Attorney Says George Floyd “asked for help with his dying breath”

George Floyd “asked for help with his last breath” and was not a threat to anyone, prosecutor Steve Schleicher said Monday in closing arguments in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, accused of killing this African-American man.

“George Floyd begged until he could speak no more,” Schleicher told jury in a court in Minneapolis, in the northeastern state of Minnesota. “All it took was a little compassion and he showed nothing that day,” he added.

“He asked for help with his last breath, but the officer did not help,” Schleicher said. “He did not follow the training, he did not follow the department’s use of force rules, he did not perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation,” he explained.

According to Schleicher, “Floyd was not a threat to anyone, he was not trying to hurt anyone.”

Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes while the 46-year-old African-American man lay face down on the ground and handcuffed, according to footage filmed during the arrest.

The former agent is charged with murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd on May 25, 2020, in an incident that sparked massive protests in the United States and abroad against racial injustice and police brutality.

Chauvin, a 19-year veteran of the Minneapolis Police Department, faces a maximum of 40 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charge: second-degree murder.

The prosecutor urged the jury to “trust their eyes” in reference to the video of Floyd’s arrest.

“Use your common sense (…) You saw what you saw.” “If it weren’t for the defendant’s actions, pushing him down, would George Floyd have died that day?” He asked.

