US attacks Iran-backed militia positions in Syria and Iraq



Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

Photo: US attacks Iraq and Syria border / Europa Press

At least 5 alleged Iranian-backed pro-government militiamen have died and others have been injured in bombings carried out by the United States on the border between Syria and Iraq, as collected by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The organization, based in London and with informants in the country, has indicated that the airstrike has reached targets of the Popular Mobilization Forces (FMP) – a coalition of pro-government Iraqi militias – in the border area with Iraq and within the territory of Iraq. country.

US bombs border in Syria and Iraq

The Department of Defense of the United States has confirmed this Sunday an air attack on the border between Syria and Iraq of US forces against infrastructure used by Iranian-backed militias, “by order of the president,” Joe Biden.

As reported by the Pentagon spokesman, John kirby, through a statement, this action is due to the fact that “these facilities are used by militias backed by Iran that had planned attacks against US personnel and facilities in Iraq.”

Thus the attack has destroyed “Weapons storage and operational facilities at two locations in Syria and one location in Iraq, both near the border between those countries ”that“ were used by militias as Kataeb Hezbollah and Kait’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada (KSS), also known as the Sayyid Battalion of Martyrs.

New military actions

“Given the series of ongoing attacks Iran-backed groups against US interests in Iraq, the president directed new military actions to interrupt and deter such attacks “, Kirby has influenced and has described this measure as” necessary, appropriate and deliberate to limit the risk of escalation “as well as to” send a dissuasive, clear and unequivocal message ” .

Likewise, it has justified that The United States has acted “in accordance with its right to self-defense.” and has stressed that this attack has had “a limited scope.” “We are in Iraq at the invitation of the Government of Iraq with the sole purpose of assisting the Iraqi military forces in their efforts to defeat the Islamic State,” he concluded.

It is a new military attack abroad authorized by Biden after in February of this year, he authorized for the first time a bombing in eastern Syria, in which at least 22 alleged Iranian-backed pro-government militiamen were killed, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Critical stage of the US-Iran relationship

The relationship between the United States and Iran is going through a critical stage, in the face of a possible negotiation of a return to the nuclear pact, which the United States unilaterally abandoned in 2018 under the Donald Trump Administration, and in the context of the growing fear of Western nations of the capabilities of Iran to produce nuclear weapons.

You can also read:

– A woman walks the corpse of her baby in a stroller, she killed her because she had “a beast chip on her head”

–FBI joins the search for a missing American family on the Monterrey-Nuevo Laredo highway

–After XV years party, they die of COVID-19, the mother of the celebrated and 7 uncles in Argentina

–AstraZeneca starts its clinical trials of vaccine against South African variant of COVID-19