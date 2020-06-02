The acting Assistant Secretary of State for the Western Hemisphere, Michael G. Kozak denounced this Monday, June 1, that the Daniel Ortega regime denies medical care to sick political prisoners with symptoms of Covid-19. Kozak also calls for his unconditional release.

«Another Mother’s Day passes and the Ortega regime keeps 86 political prisoners behind bars. Almost half have Covid-19 symptoms, but the government denies them adequate medical care. The Ortega regime must release all political prisoners right now and without conditions, “said the US official on his Twitter account.

The 86 political prisoners are people who were imprisoned for protesting against the Ortega regime. Their families have not stopped demanding their release with the accompaniment of human rights defenders and the support of the international community. However, Ortega has refused to release them and in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, he denies them medical attention as part of his retaliation.

On May 13, the regime released 2,815 common inmates amid allegations of a Covid-19 outbreak in different prisons, but the political prisoners were not removed, despite being unjustly imprisoned.

Prisoners have been denouncing since the end of April that there is an outbreak of respiratory diseases, among these possible cases of Covid-19, in different prisons in the country, due to the unhealthy conditions in these facilities.

Since April 2018, Ortega has committed all kinds of crimes against opponents, including the arrest and criminalization of those who demonstrate against him. More than 700 people were arrested for protesting in 2018. Although most were released through a questioned Amnesty Law, Ortega keeps 86 opponents in jail.

The United States has been at the forefront of the convictions against the Ortega regime, for the human rights violations it has committed against Nicaraguans for two years. US senators have pushed sanctions against Ortega officials for their human rights violations to pressure Ortega to stop his repression.