The remains of Gregory Morales were found near Fort Hood last week.

The mother of Gregory Morales, the soldier from Fort Hood, Texas, Whose remains were recovered last week not far from the base, he hopes that the military authorities will consider and pay for the funeral expenses.

Like Vanessa Guillén, the young man disappeared while in the military space on the night of August 19, 2019.

Amid efforts to search for the Mexican soldier, officers found the remains of Morales, 24.

His mother Kim Wedel now claims that it should be the Army that covers the burial and other funeral expenses.

The problem is that the Army first classified the soldier as AWOL (absent without permission from active duty). Subsequently, he was reclassified as a deserter. The reasons are unknown.

The mother indicated that, due to the previous status, the expenses for transporting the body and others correspond to the family.

Currently, according to the KCENTV report, authorities at Fort Hood indicated that Morales’ remains are in Dallas, Texas, and would be transported back to Temple.

The cause of the soldier’s death has not yet been established, although the boy is believed to have been the victim of a crime, as is Vanessa.

A base officer quoted by the television station indicated that the youth’s final classification in the Army will be established by the Army Human Resources Command.

« We are very sorry for the death of PV2 Gregory Morales, » Christopher Brautigam said in written statements to News 6. « Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and fellow soldiers as they mourn his passing. The unit is collaborating with local authorities leading the investigation. We cannot take further action on his status until the autopsy is completed and the cause and time of his death are determined…. ”

Morales disappeared approximately 10 months ago when he was driving his 2018 KIA Rio Negro car outside the military base.

The vehicle had a Texas provisional license numbered « 46190B3 ».

The next day the last verbal contact was made with the young man, although the nature of the same is not stated in the statement from the military authorities.

Morales’ mother told KCEN, before she disappeared, her son « called and asked for money for gasoline » and said that « he had bought a new car. »

