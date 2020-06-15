© Provided by 24 Hours

Various states of United States reported record numbers of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, including Florida and Texas, as most go ahead with the reopening and the president Donald trump plans a rally inside a venue in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Alabama, Florida and South Carolina They reported a record number of new cases Saturday for the third day in a row, which many state health officials attribute in part to the meetings over the long Memorial Day weekend in late May.

Oklahoma reported a record number of new cases for the second day in a row, and Alaska He did it for the first time in weeks. Arizona and Nevada reported a total of new cases close to record levels.

In Louisiana, It had been one of the first critical points of transmission of the virus, the new cases were increasing again by more than 1,200, the highest number in the state since May 21.

Nationwide, more than 25,000 new cases were reported Saturday, the highest total for a Saturday since May 2, in part due to the significant increase in examinations over the past six weeks.

Perhaps most concerning to health authorities in many of these states, they are also seeing record hospitalizations, a measurement that is unaffected by increased examinations.

Arkansas, North Carolina, Texas and Utah showed record numbers of patients admitted to hospitals on Saturday. In South Carolina, between 69% to 77% of hospital beds are occupied, depending on the region.

Fears that a second wave of infections is taking place – or that states have failed to stop the first wave – led health authorities to ask the public to wear face masks and avoid mass gatherings.

Trump, however, plans to hold his first campaign event since early March in Tulsa on Saturday, though those who attend will have to give up holding the campaign accountable if they catch Covid-19.

About a third of new cases in the state are in Tulsa County, according to state data. The Tulsa Health Department said Friday that the outbreak is associated with meetings in closed rooms.

