US approves TPS for Venezuelans for 18 months

DRAFTING. The government of President Joe Biden announced this Monday that the United States will grant a Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to at least 300,000 Venezuelan immigrants who are in its territory.

The measure would help prevent any deportation orders and allow thousands of Venezuelans to obtain work permits.

A senior US government official informed local media that this measure will be in effect for 18 months due to the “extraordinary temporary circumstances” that exist in Venezuela, thus fulfilling one of the promises that Biden He said what he would do if he came to power.

Opportunities

The measure in question is expected to have an initial validity of 18 months, although it could be extended, and could benefit more than 200,000 Venezuelans, according to estimates published in a report by the US Congress.

The source explained that it is above all a humanitarian measure and that the United States will continue to evaluate, at the same time, its sanctions policy and will seek to generate international consensus to continue pressuring the Venezuelan government.

The ultimate goal, he said, is for there to be a democratic way out of the current Venezuelan crisis.

In the announcement, the government of Biden He stressed that this benefit is exclusive only for people already present in the United States.

“If someone arrives tomorrow, March 9 or any other day after, they do not qualify,” warned the authorities.

Read what’s more: Joe Biden to repeal rules limiting access to abortion and its financing

Profits

TPS beneficiaries must prove that they have resided in the country since at least March 8, 2021. They will have 180 days to submit their application, which in total will cost just over $ 500.

The representative of the Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó in the United States, Carlos Vecchio, applauded the appointment. And he said that it is a temporary measure until the conditions that allow Venezuelans to return to their country are reestablished.

“It is a gesture of solidarity with Venezuelan migrants that the international community must replicate,” Vecchio said.

Note to our readers:

🔹 Subscribe for free to more information on our WhatsApp by clicking on the link: http://bit.ly/2LotFF0