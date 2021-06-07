US approves new therapy for Alzheimer’s

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the use of Aduhelm, a new drug for the direct treatment of Alzheimer’s, the first to directly treat the “fundamental” pathology of this disease, reports ..

As the FDA explains in a statement, it is the first Alzheimer’s treatment approved since 2003, and it is the first therapy that targets the fundamental pathophysiology of this degenerative disease. The approval of this drug has been accelerated because, according to the FDA, it provides a “significant therapeutic advance” compared to other treatments. However, the FDA stresses that the drug could be withdrawn if Biogen, once it does a new clinical trial, fails to verify its benefits.

The FDA stresses that the drug could be withdrawn if Biogen, once it conducts a new clinical trial, fails to verify its benefits

The approved drug is able to reduce the underlying plaques of beta amyloid they are a sign of the disease, and the FDA therefore considers it “reasonable” to foresee a significant benefit for Alzheimer’s patients.

In any case, and following urgent approval, the FDA has ordered Biogen, the manufacturer of the Aduhelm, a new and more extensive test confirming its benefits.

The statement explains that the FDA has urgently approved this drug after a first trial that demonstrated the reduction of beta amyloid plaque in regions of the brain that are expected to be widely affected by the disease compared to others that get rid of it.

There are in the prescription of this medicine, however, warnings of possible adverse effects cited by the FDA, as inflammations that disappear with time and that do not initially cause symptoms although they can cause headaches, dizziness or nausea, as well as hypersensitivity reactions such as hives.

Rights: Creative Commons.