US Approves First New Alzheimer’s Drug in Nearly Two Decades

The United States on Monday approved a drug called Aduhelm to treat Alzheimer’s patients, the first new drug against the disease in nearly two decades and the first to address the cognitive decline related to the condition.

The long-awaited Food and Drug Administration (FDA) decision is controversial as a panel of independent experts found insufficient evidence of Aduhelm’s benefit in November.

“Aduhelm is the first treatment to target the underlying pathophysiology of Alzheimer’s disease, the presence of beta amyloid plaques in the brain,” said Patrizia Cavazzoni of the FDA.

The green light falls under the “Expedited Approval” pathway that the FDA uses when it believes that a drug may provide significant benefit over existing treatments, but there is still some uncertainty.

“As is often the case when it comes to interpreting scientific data, the expert community has offered different perspectives,” Cavazzoni said in a statement acknowledging the controversy.

Aduhelm, a monoclonal antibody also known by its generic name aducanumab, was tested in two late-stage human trials known as phase 3 trials.

It showed a reduction in cognitive decline in one, though not the other.

But in all the studies it convincingly demonstrated a reduction in the accumulation of a protein called beta-amyloid in the brain tissue of Alzheimer’s patients.

One theory holds that Alzheimer’s is caused by an excessive accumulation of these proteins in the brains of some people as they age and their immune systems deteriorate.

Therefore, providing antibodies to these patients could be a means of restoring some of their ability to clear plaque buildup.

“We feel great purpose and responsibility to make the hope of FDA approval of Aduhelm a reality for people living with Alzheimer’s disease and their families,” said Alisha Alaimo, president of pharmaceutical company Biogen US in a statement.

He added that the company was committed to “health equity” and helping low-income patients access treatment, which is administered once a month.

The annual cost of treatment would be $ 56,000, but for American patients it would depend on their type of health insurance.

Biogen shares rose 38.34% on Monday after the Wall Street shutdown. Trading had been temporarily suspended in the morning to avoid too much volatility.