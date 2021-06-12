US antitrust proposals focus attention on dismantling big tech

By Diane Bartz

WASHINGTON, Jun 11 (.) – A group of lawmakers from both parties in the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday introduced four bills aimed at curbing the power of tech giants, and one of them could lead to their dismantling. .

Two of the bills address the problem of giant companies, such as Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google, creating a platform that other companies use and then competing against them.

One of the measures prohibits platforms from owning subsidiaries that operate on their platform if those subsidiaries compete with other businesses, which could force large technology companies to sell assets.

“From Amazon and Facebook to Google and Apple it is clear that these unregulated tech giants have become too big to care,” said US Representative Pramila Jayapal, a Washington State Democrat and sponsor of the measure.

The US Chamber of Commerce, a business lobby group, said it “strongly opposes” the approach to the bills.

“Bills that target specific companies, rather than focus on business practices, are simply bad policy … and could be declared unconstitutional,” the House’s Neil Bradley said in a statement.

Instead, Robert Weissman, chairman of the advocacy group Public Citizen, said that “the uncontrolled growth and dominance of big tech companies has led to incredible abuses of power that have hurt consumers, workers, small businesses and innovation. That uncontrolled power ends now. “

A second measure would make it illegal in most cases for a platform to give preference to its own products on its platform, with a hefty fine of 30% of revenue if it violates the measure.

The third bill would require a platform to refrain from any merger unless it can demonstrate that the acquired company does not compete with any product or service on the platform.

The fourth would require platforms to allow users to transfer their data elsewhere if they wish, even to a competing company.

In addition to these four, a fifth bill would increase what the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission charge to evaluate the largest companies to ensure their mergers are legal and increase agency budgets. The Senate has already approved a similar bill.

(Report by Diane Bartz in Washington; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)