US anticipates sharp drop in Johnson & Johnson vaccine deliveries

Johnson & Johnson’s covid-19 vaccine shipments will decline sharply next week in the United States, according to data from health authorities, renewing concerns about the production difficulties of this American company.

The number of vaccines to be distributed in the different states will increase from 4.9 million doses in the week of April 5 to 700,000 in the week of April 12, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) America’s leading federal public health agency.

The company promised to deliver “about 100 million doses” to the US government “by the end of May”, and ensures that it can comply.

But last week a scandal erupted when it was revealed that a batch – of about 15 million doses according to US media – was mistakenly spoiled at a Baltimore plant.

The ingredients used in the manufacture of another vaccine, that of AstraZeneca, would have been mixed with those of the J&J vaccine, according to The New York Times.

The error was detected by quality controls and the defective doses never left the plant, which is still awaiting official approval from the authorities to supply the vaccine.

Since then, AstraZeneca’s drug production has been pulled from the plant, managed by partner company Emergent BioSolutions, and J&J supervisors review operations.

“Johnson & Johnson assumes full responsibility” for the incident, the US company said in a statement Saturday, stating that it is “working closely” with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to obtain emergency approval for produce their vaccine at the Baltimore plant.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, which has the great logistical advantage of being administered in a single dose, received emergency approval in the United States in late February, following those of Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna.

Johnson & Johnson delivered 20 million doses to the United States at the end of March, as agreed, and “the company promised to deliver 24 million by the end of April,” Jeff Zients, coordinator of the pandemic strategy of the United States, said last week. the White House.

“Moderna and Pfizer are now on a stable (delivery) cadence from week to week. That is not something that Johnson & Johnson has achieved yet, ”he acknowledged.

