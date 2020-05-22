The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has decided to withdraw his country from the Open Skies Treaty of the European Security and Cooperation Organization (OSCE), an arms control pact in which 34 States participate, considering that Russia has repeatedly violated the agreement.

Trump will communicate his decision to Russia on Friday, and the withdrawal of the United States from the treaty will be effective in six months, a senior US official, who requested anonymity, told Efe on Thursday.

The Open Skies Treaty, negotiated almost three decades ago and in force since 2002, allows Member States to fly over any part of the territory of another member state, photographing from the air, with a maximum resolution of 30 centimeters.

The pact – which includes the United States, Russia, Canada and almost the entire European Union, including Spain – is one of the broadest international arms control efforts ever made with the aim of promoting transparency in military forces and activities. .

The US has long complained that Russia is violating the agreement because it prevents Russian military exercises from being airborne, and does not allow flights over cities where the United States believes Russia has nuclear weapons that could reach Europe.

According to The New York Times, US intelligence also believes that Russia may be using its US flybys to identify key infrastructures in the country that may be vulnerable to cyberattacks.

The withdrawal of the treaty, which the European allies of the United States have already seen coming for a long time, deepens the challenge of the Trump Government to the international arms control regime and in particular to the infrastructure created to supervise the two largest powers in this field, United States and Russia.

In the middle of last year, Trump also withdrew from the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), aimed at eliminating all short and medium-range nuclear and conventional missiles from the United States and Russia, prompting Moscow to also abandon that pact and increased fear of a new arms race.

That measure left a single pact between the two countries for the reduction of nuclear weapons, the New START, which expires in 2021 and which Russia has proposed to renew without conditions, but talks on this have not advanced.

