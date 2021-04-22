US announces rules for increased commercial use of drones

The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that final rules announced in December went into effect and now allow small drones to fly both over people and at night, a key step toward their eventual use for widespread commercial deliveries.

The FAA reported that its long-awaited rules for drones, also known as unmanned aerial vehicles, address security concerns by requiring remote identification technology in most cases to allow identification from the ground.

Previously, small drone operations on people were limited to flights over people directly participating in the operation, located under a covered structure or inside a stationary vehicle, unless the operators had obtained an exemption from the FAA.

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Wednesday that the rules “are an important first step in safely managing the growing use of drones in our airspace, although more work remains on the road to full integration.” of drones.

Drone manufacturers now have 18 months to start producing drones with Remote ID, or remote identification, and operators will have an additional year to provide Remote ID.

Companies have been racing to create drone fleets to speed up deliveries. As of December, the United States had more than 1.7 million drone registrations and 203,000 FAA-certified remote pilots.

For night operations, the FAA said drones must be equipped with anti-collision lights. The final rules allow operations on moving vehicles in some circumstances.

The new rules remove the requirements that drones be connected to the internet to transmit location data, but they do require that they transmit remote identification messages via radio frequency transmission.

One change, given that the rules were first proposed in 2019, requires small drones not to have exposed rotating parts that lacerate human skin.

