US announces plan against illegal weapons

A collection of illegal guns is displayed during a gun buyback event on May 22, 2021 in Brooklyn, NY.

The US Department of Justice announced that it is creating five “strike forces” to combat the illegal arms trade in the United States.

Strike forces will target what the Justice Department calls “major arms trafficking corridors,” including New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington, in hopes of reducing violent crime.

The announcement comes as President Joe Biden prepares to address in a speech Wednesday the increase in shootings and other violent crime in cities across the country.

In addition, the New York Times reported that in the first three months of 2021, 37 cities saw an average 18% increase in murders compared to the same period in 2020.

Last weekend, more than 50 people were shot in Chicago.

“Working with our local partners to combat violent crime is one of the Justice Department’s most important responsibilities,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a statement.

With information from Voice of America