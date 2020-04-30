White House has released promising results from the use of remdesivir in the treatment of the disease. Authority considers, however, that it is still necessary to advance in studies

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the United States and Health Adviser to the White House, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said on Wednesday, 29, that the tests developed by Gilead Science to use remive in the treatment of covid-19 they bring “good news”.

At a news conference with American President Donald Trump, Fauci pointed out that the drug had a “clear effect” in decreasing patients’ symptoms. “It is the first placebo-controlled, high-powered, truly randomized study,” said the doctor, who is the leading health authority in the U.S. at the moment and is on the Trump administration’s task force to combat the pandemic.

“It was an international test involving several locations, not just in the United States, but in several countries around the world, including Germany, Denmark, Spain, Greece, the United Kingdom,” he added.

Fauci considered, however, that it is still necessary to proceed with studies on the possibility of using the drug in patients infected with coronavirus and stressed that the news has nothing to do with vaccines. “This is a treatment for people who are already infected. It is to prevent the development of infections,” said the infectologist.

Still in the morning, Gilead reported that phase 3 of the open study showed that the drug had similar results in patients with severe cases of the disease. The drugmaker hopes to obtain results on the effectiveness of the antiviral in patients with moderate covid-19 in late May.

