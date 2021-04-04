US announces federal aid for funerals of coronavirus victims

Those who need to cover funeral expenses of the deceased by coronavirus may ask the federal government for aid of up to $ 9,000. It applies even if the death was several months ago or if the victim lived illegally in the country.

The FEMA (in English, Federal Emergency Management Agency) explained that whoever makes the request when losing a loved one to coronavirus must be a US citizen or have a resident card. Money is received by check in the mail or direct deposit at the bank.

The disease has left more than 500 thousand deaths in the territory and many people do not have resources to pay for funeral services. FEMA will open the fund beginning April 12. The announcement was made by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who developed this initiative.

As a requirement, the death must have occurred in the United States or Puerto Rico, the death certificate must indicate that the person died from coronavirus and the applicant must be a US citizen or qualified immigrant, who has incurred funeral expenses after the 20th January 2020.

The number of deaths from coronavirus continues to rise.

To register for the program, you must call the funeral assistance number 844 684 6333, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The person requesting the benefit must present all the documents that verify their identity and the relationship with the deceased; documents related to the death must comply with the guidelines established by the CDC (in English, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and add the documents with the costs of the funeral service.