Russia confirmed Tuesday that this month it will resume discussions with the United States on the extension of the nuclear weapons deal, but warned that Washington’s insistence on including China could frustrate the effort.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov will meet with US envoy Marshall Billingslea in Vienna on June 22 to start negotiating the new START treaty, which expires in February.

United States President Donald Trump has pulled out of several international deals, but said he has a vested interest in preserving the New START, which forces Russia and the United States to halve their inventories of strategic missile launchers.

However, Washington says that the successor to the New START should include China, whose nuclear arsenal is increasing but still significantly less than that of Russia and the United States.

“My answer to a direct question about whether or not we think it would be possible to include China would be a resounding no,” Ryabkov said from Moscow in a video conference from the institute Council on International Relations.

“It depends on the United States. If the United States believes that it is worth continuing to dialogue with Russia or if, for the United States, China’s participation is absolutely imperative, then that will prevent the United States from having a meaningful dialogue with Russia on arms control. “, said.

The official said Moscow does not object to China having a role, but said Beijing must agree.

In Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said China “has no intention of participating” in the talks and accused the United States of trying to “shift responsibilities towards others.”

Billingslea urged China to reconsider its stance, via Twitter.

“Achieving Great Power status requires acting with Great Power responsibility. No more Great Wall of Secrecy in its nuclear build-up. Seat waiting for China in Vienna,” he said.

China and Russia are allies today despite complications that have distanced them throughout history.