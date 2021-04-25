US and NATO will deliver all their military equipment to Kabul

15 minutes. US and NATO forces will deliver to Afghanistan military equipment and facilities, worth the equivalent of one billion dollars, during the next four months of its withdrawal process, after almost 20 years fighting in the country.

“All current equipment that is transferable, valued at $ 1 billion, will all be handed over to the Afghan security forces during the withdrawal phase,” Afghan national security adviser Hamdullah told a news conference in Kabul on Saturday. Mohib.

This agreement on “transferable” equipment is part of talks with US and NATO forces to withdraw from the country in September.

According to the advisor, the equipment and facilities of the US forces considered “non-transferable” they will be destroyed by foreign forces before retreat.

The Afghan Defense Ministry reported that it assumed responsibility for all foreign bases in the country, except the large bases in Balkh province; the Bagram base in Parwan; and the NATO force base in Kabul.

“US and NATO forces currently have an active presence only in Mazar-e-Sharif, Bagram and Kabul. For all other remaining areas we take responsibility and only small groups of foreign troops remain in these areas for coordination, ”said Afghan Defense Minister General Yasin Zia.

In some areas the facilities are being remodeled and some are being destroyed because “we don’t need to maintain all of them,” he explained.

According to the planned plan, “the bases of Bagram and Kabul they will be the last to be handed over to the Afghan forces“he added.

Withdrawal of the troops

In the coming months leading up to the pullout, foreign forces will focus on training forces to fill “technical gaps”, particularly in the Afghan Air Force which has 163 military aircraft, Mohib said.

US President Joe Biden announced a week ago his intention to withdraw his nearly 3,500 troops from Afghanistan. This decision was made after reviewing for weeks the historic agreement reached between Washington and the Taliban in February last year in Doha.

The NATO allies will also withdraw their nearly 7,000 troops as of May 1.

Afghan forces are currently responsible for 96% of operations against the Taliban. In fact, the Afghan government assured that its 350,000 police and soldiers are capable of defending the country from the Taliban on their own.