US and Mexico join forces to arrest 10 of the most wanted fugitives at the border

Representatives of the Governments of the United States and Mexico announced Monday the expansion of the initiative “Wanted”, that will focus on stopping 10 of the most wanted fugitives on the border of the states of Texas and New Mexico with Mexico.

The head of the Border Patrol in El Paso (Texas), Gloria Chavezsaid during a press conference that this initiative will be of great use to authorities on both sides of the border.

The “Wanted” initiative targets 10 fugitives from the law who are wanted for different crimes ranging from human trafficking to murder.

The photos with the names of the Top 10 Wanted will be featured in billboards, signs and brochures where they can be seen by residents of communities on both sides of the border.

The images will also be placed inside Border Patrol stations, checkpoints, checkpoints and international airports in the border area.

The Border Patrol’s El Paso Sector joins this initiative that had previously been launched in the sectors of the Rio Grande Valley, Laredo and Del Rio in Texas.

The border agency indicated that due to the increase in the migratory flow at the border, criminals and fugitives are trying to take advantage to enter the United States.

Authorities hope that border residents will use the established telephone line (1-800-635-2509) to report not only the fugitives, but also any suspicious activity.

The line is also available in the WhatsApp application, popularly used on the Mexican side and by the Latino community in the United States.

Last April, Mexican authorities reported the arrest of Evaristo Cruz Sánchez, alias “el Vaquero”, identified as one of the leaders of the Gulf Cartel and who was one of the first to be part of the list of fugitives of the binational initiative “Se Busca.

Read on: A babysitter was arrested for the murder of a baby: said he had drowned but the autopsy revealed terrible beatings