US and EU delegations intimidate and make false claims against smaller states

Lisa Correnti (C-fam) .- Diplomats from the EU and the United States accused their counterparts from family-friendly countries of turning against women’s rights and acting in bad faith in closing down the UN Commission on the Status of Women. last week. The media around the world echoed these events without making any criticism.

Germany’s DW reported on anonymous “diplomatic circles” that accused the Vatican, Cuba, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain of playing “a very bad role” with “attacks on gender equality.”

Le Monde de France quoted Germany’s deputy ambassador to the UN, Günter Sautter, who denounced “the systematic attempts by certain delegations to derail the process and question international commitments and obligations on gender equality.” “The repression of women’s rights continues,” she lamented.

According to the Washington Post, «[un] European diplomat, who declined to be named, said Russia had ‘played an exceptionally disruptive role in the negotiation.’ She reportedly went on to describe this as “sabotage” and “repression of women and their rights.”

Disappointed with a document that did not advance its priorities on abortion and LGBTIQ issues, the US, the EU and other supposedly progressive countries were in damage control delivering their national statements after the adoption of the final document at the 65 meeting of the Commission of the State of Women (CSW).

“We have a text that was barely heard with a very tepid consensus,” said US Representative Courtney Nemeroff. Nemeroff described a disrespectful negotiation process and called on some delegations for engaging in delaying tactics. She accused one delegation of “diluting language about women and girls with disabilities” and described how a single delegation was responsible for rejecting a reference to a Security Council resolution dealing with the participation of women in conflict resolution.

What Nemeroff did not mention was that the paragraph with the reference to disabilities also included language about girls’ autonomous decision-making, which appeared in many places throughout the text and was intended to undermine parental rights. . Other delegations opposed the Security Council reference, including the African Group of 54 countries, who preferred that the Security Council and CSW mandates remain separate.

“The negotiations were overshadowed by a small but noisy minority who wanted to roll back progress,” said the UK diplomat.

“The systematic attempts by some delegations to derail the process and question international commitments and obligations on gender equality show that the backlash against gender equality continues,” said the German delegate speaking on behalf of the EU.

In addition to abortion, LGBTQI + rights, and children’s sexual rights, progressive countries worked hard to minimize language about the importance of protecting the family, the recognition of motherhood, and the role of mothers as leaders in society. . All of this was totally ignored by media reports.

Member states reached a consensus on language to prevent discrimination and violence against women and girls and to help promote women’s participation in public and political space. However, conservative countries rejected the problematic text that would give UN agencies a mandate to advance their sexual rights agenda through programs to empower women and girls.

Developing countries, which are the target of these programs, are now more aware of sexual autonomy programming that comes from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the children’s agency (UNICEF) and the education agency (UNESCO).

A UNFPA program designed to train educators asks young people about oral sex, sexual fantasies and the viewing of erotic material. A UNESCO HIA guideline used throughout the United Nations system normalizes masturbation in young children. A recent comment from a human rights expert body on children’s access to the Internet suggests that children involved in sexting should have a private online forum to do so.

Programs targeting children are designed without parental supervision or permission, and UN agencies use abortion groups such as the International Planned Parenthood Federation and its affiliates to implement them.

The EU delegate said that they will increase efforts to achieve their goals in other forums outside the General Assembly. This week, together with the government of Mexico, UN Women has convened the Generation Equality Forum, the result of which will not be open to debate and discussion by member states. Also, in November 2019, UNFPA convened a conference in Nairobi in which it unveiled a set of commitments that went well beyond what was agreed by member states.

Delegates from family-friendly countries told the Friday Fax that EU diplomats employed intimidation tactics, complaining to their superiors in New York and in their capitals. Such harassment goes against the stated position of European delegates who support anti-harassment language, inclusion and diversity in the text.