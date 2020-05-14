© Provided by .

The United States has accused Cuba of not doing enough to fight terrorism.

The United States and Cuba exchanged accusations in support of terrorism on Wednesday, with new pressure on the island a day after Havana demanded a “thorough investigation” of the recent attack on its embassy in Washington.

The Donald Trump government blacklisted Cuba for “not fully cooperating” in the fight against terrorism, further distancing itself from the reconciliation efforts promoted by its predecessor, Barack Obama.

Cuba joined four other adversaries (Iran, Syria, North Korea and Venezuela) who did not obtain the certification required by a US anti-terrorism law in 2019, a preliminary step for any sale of arms by the United States.

It is the first time that Cuba appears on this list since 2015, when it was withdrawn under the Obama administration, which took the historic step of reestablishing broken diplomatic relations since the Fidel Castro revolution.

The Trump government accused Cuba of hosting negotiators from the National Liberation Army (ELN), Colombia’s last active guerrilla, who traveled to Havana in 2017 to hold peace talks with emissaries from Bogotá, but have not returned.

“Cuba’s refusal to productively engage with the Colombian government demonstrates that it is not cooperating with the work of the United States to support Colombia’s efforts to guarantee just and lasting peace, security, and opportunities for its people,” the State Department said. .

Certification is different from the state-sponsored terrorism designation, which has far-reaching legal effects. Cuba was removed from the list of states that sponsor terrorism in 2015, although the Trump Administration has hinted that it can be re-entered.

– “Spurious List” –

Cuba, which does not import weapons from the United States, its archrival for six decades, will be little affected in practice by this new measure. But this did not prevent Havana from rejecting the decision.

“The State Department puts Cuba on a spurious list of countries that do not cooperate in the fight against terrorism, but did not prevent or condemn the terrorist attack on April 30,” said Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez, denouncing “impunity for groups violent “on US soil.

In a tweet, Rodríguez included a video on Tuesday, when he summoned the United States to explain the attacker’s alleged links with groups that incite hatred against Cuba.

Alexander Alazo, a Cuban resident in the United States, was arrested for the 32 shots fired at the diplomatic headquarters, which left material damage but was not injured. The U.S. Secret Service, tasked with protecting foreign officials, said Alazo had been prescribed psychiatric medications after complaining about hearing voices.

According to court documents, the 42-year-old man tried to set a Cuban flag on fire but was unable to do so and instead waved a US flag and “yelled at the Cuban embassy that he was a Yankee.”

Rodríguez linked Alazo to an evangelical church in Florida, the Doral Jesus Worship Center. US Vice President Mike Pence made a speech last year at that religious center, where he considered Cuba’s leaders “the true imperialists in the western hemisphere.”

Cuba is a key ally of Venezuela’s socialist president, Nicolás Maduro, whom Washington considers a dictator.

A senior Havana official, Carlos F. de Cossio, tweeted on Wednesday that Cuba was “a victim of terrorism,” referring to the actions of the late anti-Castro Luis Posada Carriles, Orlando Bosch and Guillermo Novo Sampolla.

– “Backlash” –

From Bogotá, the High Commissioner for Peace of the Iván Duque government, Miguel Ceballos, celebrated the certification of Cuba as an “accolade”.

“This response from the United States supports the position that the Colombian government has had and will continue to have, demanding that all countries where members of the ELN or FARC are present, hand over to the justice system,” he told reporters.

The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) disappeared with peace sealed in 2016, but dissidents from that guerrilla group operate in Venezuela in collusion with the Maduro government, according to Washington and Bogotá.

Duque, an ally of the United States, interrupted the dialogue with the ELN after a car bomb attack in January 2019 at a Bogotá police academy that left 22 cadets dead. And since then, it requires Cuba to hand over the ELN negotiating team.

Arturo López-Levy, an expert in Cuba at Holy Names University, said on Twitter that Havana’s refusal obeys the protocols of the talks, which had Venezuela, Brazil, Chile and Norway as guarantors.

The State Department accused Cuba of also hosting several American fugitives, such as Joanne Chesimard, convicted of executing New Jersey State Police Werner Foerster in 1973.