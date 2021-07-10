US and Colombia deploy intelligence agents for crime in Haiti

MEXICO CITY.

Lhe security forces and intelligence services of Colombia and the United States are investigating local connections to the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse last Wednesday, and announced the dispatch of intelligence agents to the Caribbean nation following the arrest of citizens of their countries for the assassination.

The United States will send officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Homeland Security who will be involved in the investigations to Haiti as soon as possible, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a briefing.

Our assistance is to help the people of Haiti and to help them overcome a very difficult time, “he said.

Previously, the Haitian government requested in a letter to the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, the assistance of the FBI, arguing that it could play a “fundamental role” in guaranteeing justice in the country.

Meanwhile, the president of Colombia, Iván Duque, announced that the directors of the National Intelligence Directorate and the National Police will travel to Haiti to collaborate in the investigations.

I have ordered the director of the DNI and the director of Intelligence of the Colombian Police to provide all the support and travel in the next few hours, with Interpol Colombia personnel, to Haiti to join the effort of the authorities of the sister nation, “he said. the mandatary.

The Haitian police announced yesterday the arrest of a total of 19 people related to the murder, 17 of whom are Colombian.

They were soldiers who entered Haiti through the Dominican Republic and were on the island for more than a month planning the assassination, the Colombian Army and National Police said.

After the new arrests, of the total of the command responsible for the murder, made up of 28 people, they are looking for six more people since three Colombian suspects were killed, Radio Caracol collects.

