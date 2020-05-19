Mexico City.- Education and online work are part of a worldwide trend that today allows companies, universities and practically any first-level instance to be more efficient and not stop in unexpected situations such as the current global health emergency due to COVID-19.

According to Rosy Ceceña, a Mexico-Canada binational education specialist and CEO of Ágora International Learning – the main option that Mexican students use to study in Canada – this trend can be clearly seen in one of the most successful global companies such as It is Amazon, which hires the best worker in the area you want, in the country where you are without having to change your address.

This trend had been taking place since before the pandemic, but now it will be a constant practice that will spread even further, explains Rosy Ceceña; as it was to speak English at the time, which is now practically a requirement like reading or writing, because employers look at a person’s CV and first of all they have to master this language in order to apply.

Since before the pandemic, one of the global trends was studying abroad, because beyond learning and understanding a language, large companies want their employees to understand different ways of life, different cultures, because that makes you understand more people, beyond what the words say, so this global trend comes hand in hand with the study and remote work that large companies have already been implementing, said the education expert.

He stressed that in the midst of this educational boom, careers of all kinds are being opened that are necessary for the future, because despite the fact that education is shaking up now, “the people who are dedicated to this field of education constantly generate new strategies ”It is in this scenario that Rosy Ceceña affirmed that education will change and will do so forever.

Consequently, he pointed out, we have to think of new strategies because in the context of this health crisis, schools are showing that today more than ever, they are important beyond the buildings that make them up.

The schools are still open beyond the concrete and the walls that compose them, although their physical doors are closed for now, they are making use of all this technology that we have within reach, so without a doubt all this is going to change and the careers of the future they are the ones that need to be incubating at this time, he said.

“I am completely sure, I say this for sure because I know that Canada is thinking about that type of career. You could imagine that five years ago there was the technical career of youtuber, because now there are already schools that have it, and they are institutions who work directly with us, with Ágora International Learning ”.

Rosy Ceceña indicated that although much uncertainty has been generated for obvious reasons with the theme of the pandemic, recently the light began to be seen as several governments are already starting to reopen dates for different items, including the academic one.

He explained that both in Canada and Mexico the reopening of certain sectors is already beginning, and although the educational sector will be the one that will be reintegrated until the end, prioritizing the protection of all students, at the time they are opened Borders can be completely sure that their health is going to be fine.

The general director of Ágora International Learning announced that this Tuesday they will have a webinar in which they will explain, together with other specialists, the current panorama of Mexico-Canada education, in the framework of the pandemic.

This Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. they will present the current conditions to migrate, study and live in Canada, and will talk about the myths and truths about the benefits of pursuing higher education studies in Canada.

Experts in the field will analyze the current panorama and will propose new academic strategies and binational Mexico-Canada life.

In this new reality, stressed Rosy Ceceña, it is not enough to be efficient, strategies must be generated to operate in a world in continuous disruption, learn quickly and take advantage of that learning to evolve and build a life strategy for the future.

In this Free Webinar that will take place this Tuesday at 6:30 pm, information will be given on the new way of traveling, myths and health and migration realities for Canada.

The registration link for Zoom is: https://bit.ly/2X6ZfbT

18:30 Hrs. (Mexico City time).