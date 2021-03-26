US analyzes driver tax for infrastructure funds

The White House is considering introducing a tax on vehicle mileage, the proceeds of which would go towards renovating the country’s infrastructure, and possibly proposed in the coming days, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Friday.

The former Democratic candidate indicated that such a tax “is very promising,” as Joe Biden’s administration faces pressure to find ways to fund infrastructure improvements, a goal that the last two presidential administrations have eluded.

“The gas tax used to be the obvious way to do it. It is not anymore, so the so-called vehicle mileage tax (…) could be one way to do it, ”Buttigieg said.

Taxes on gasoline and diesel sales pay for improvements to roads and public transportation in the United States, but if more drivers opt for electric vehicles, that revenue stream will be less reliable, Buttigieg explained.

“We are going to use less and less gasoline,” said the secretary.

The president will present his infrastructure plan, which could cost up to $ 3 trillion, in Pittsburgh on Wednesday and will be divided into two projects.

The measures are aimed at repairing roads, bridges and airports that are decades old and in need of repair, and will include goals to expand education and paid vacations.

With information from AFP