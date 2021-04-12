US already completed 20% of coronavirus vaccination

Of the total population, 114,436,039 people (34.5% of the population) have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccination.

The United States government has administered 178,837,781 vaccines against COVID-19 since the massive inoculation campaign began in December 2020.

Of the total population, 114,436,039 people (34.5% of the population) have received at least one dose of the vaccine. While 68,202,458 (20.5% of the population) people have completed the vaccination process.

The first vaccination against the coronavirus was applied in the United States on December 14, 2020.

The vaccines approved in the United States so far are those of the pharmaceutical companies Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. The third with the particularity that it requires a single dose.

To date, 92,355,733 Pfizer vaccines have been supplied, the first to be approved in the country, 80,944,104 doses of Moderna’s vaccine, and 5,382,365 Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Although the latter only needs one dose, it has had a slight rejection by some sector of the population.

Data

Since the pandemic began, a total of 31,270,911 COVID-19 infections and 565,680 deaths have been recorded in the United States, according to the independent count by NBC News.

California is the state with the most cases and deaths since the pandemic spread in March of last year, with 3,695,638 infections and 60,331 deaths.

It is followed by Texas, which has reported 2,822,581 cases of coronavirus and 49,303 deaths; and Florida with 2,118,713 infected and 34,675 deaths.

The fourth place is occupied by New York, with 1,953,724 infections, and that during the beginning of the pandemic in March of last year became the state with the most deaths, with a total of 52,238.

Illinois, for its part, is in fifth place in number of cases with 1,276,830 infections and 23,777 deaths.