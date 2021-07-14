US allows Venezuela to import LPG amid gas shortage

(Bloomberg) – The United States government will allow the Venezuelan state oil company, with liquidity problems, to import the liquefied gas with which many Venezuelans cook amid a fuel shortage that forces residents to burn firewood from the deforestation.

The Treasury Department granted an exemption this week that allows Petróleos de Venezuela SA, or PDVSA, and affiliated companies to buy the fuel, known as LPG, temporarily lifting the ban established as part of the sanctions of the Administration of former President Donald Trump to the Government. Venezuelan.

The decision is seen as a humanitarian gesture intended to help continue political negotiations with the government of President Nicolás Maduro on the ground rules for the upcoming elections.

However, the license prohibits PDVSA from making payments in kind with crude or petroleum products, and the company has little cash to pay for LPG in international markets.

“It is an important step, as a result of the negotiations and the pressure to lift the sanctions that affect fuels,” said Antero Alvarado, managing partner in Venezuela at the consulting firm Gas Energy Latin America. “But what Venezuela really needs is the lifting of the sanction against diesel,” which is key for the agricultural and food industries, as well as transportation. The country’s food supply chain has been hampered by a lack of diesel, limiting access to fresh produce, while inflation empties Caracas food markets.

PDVSA currently produces less than 25,000 barrels a day of LPG as propane and butane fuel, well below the roughly 80,000 barrels a day consumed by companies, households and Pequiven – PDVSA’s petrochemical subsidiary – in the past. As a result, an artisanal firewood industry has developed, particularly in rural areas, which contributes to the country’s deforestation problem.

Private companies have been pressuring the Maduro government to make changes to the oil and gas markets, which would allow more imports and relax price controls. The National Government Assembly is drafting a hydrocarbons bill, but details of the proposed law have not been announced.

