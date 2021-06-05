US allocates USD 266 million in humanitarian aid for Afghanistan

15 minutes. The Secretary of State of the United States (USA) Antony Blinken announced a new allocation of 266 million dollars in humanitarian aid for Afghanistan. In this sense, total US aid rises to about $ 3.9 billion since 2002.

“This assistance from the American people will help our international humanitarian partners support some of the 18 million people estimated to be in need in Afghanistan, including more than 4.8 million internally displaced Afghans. “Blinken stressed this, according to a statement from the State Department.

Also, the head of US diplomacy said that “this year alone, more than 115,000 people have been displaced by the conflict inside Afghanistan.” He also asserted that “almost 500,000 have returned in need of assistance.”

In this way, he stressed that this new US economic aid to Afghanistan will allow “providing vital protection, shelter, livelihood opportunities, essential medical care, emergency food aid, water, sanitation and hygiene.” Specific, “to respond to the needs generated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic“.

Blinken also noted that this assistance helps “address the protection needs of the most vulnerable Afghans.” “It includes women and girls who face particular risks, including gender-based violence.”

Lasting commitment

“We welcome the contributions of other donors to this international response. We urge others to generously support the immediate humanitarian needs of Afghanistan … We thank the host countries for their continued commitment. We urge them to keep their borders open to Afghans seeking international protection, “said the head of the State Department.

Finally, Blinken stressed that as the US withdraws the military forces from Afghanistan, it shows that its “commitment is lasting and clear.”

“We remain engaged through our suite of diplomatic tools, economic and assistance to support the peaceful and stable future that the Afghan people want and deserve, “he said.

In this way, it seeks to urge the Afghan and Taliban leaders to “accelerate progress towards a negotiated political settlement and a permanent and complete ceasefire.” All with a view to “ending more than 40 years of conflict and creating the conditions that allow refugees to return to their homes safely.”