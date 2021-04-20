US Air Force leaks more data on its new fighter

04/20/2021 at 10:14 AM CEST

Last fall, the United States Air Force surprisingly revealed who had designed, built and tested a new airplane of secret combat in the span of just one year. The mysterious fighter is part of the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program, an Air Force project designed to complement and eventually replace the F-22 Raptor.

Beyond admitting that the plane exists and uses F1-style engineering, the Air Force has said little else about its NGAD fighter. But the service might have dropped its most concrete clue yet: the intriguing concept art of a fighter jet being built under the NGAD program.

The image above appears in the Air Force’s biennial acquisition report, which was released last week. The aircraft depicted is a large diamond shaped fighter plane with large air intakes from the engine over the wing of the plane, trailing to the left and right of the cabin, where the intakes would be shielded from radar from below. The plane also has two engines, a cockpit with a bubble canopy and two vertical stabilizers that can be retracted to fold into the wings.