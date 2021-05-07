US aims to regulate “ghost” weapons

The United States Department of Justice introduced new regulations aimed at combating the proliferation of so-called “ghost” weapons, handcrafted and without serial numbers.

Democratic President Joe Biden unveiled a plan on April 9 to address the “epidemic” of gun violence, including measures against “ghost” weapons prized by criminals because they are easy to obtain and difficult to track.

The new rule provides first of all to require manufacturers to include a serial number on the shells of kits sold to assemble this type of weapon.

Gunmakers, for their part, will have to check the background of the buyers of these kits, as they already do with firearms, and add a serial number to the weapons made with 3D printers that will enter their inventory.

“The proposed rule will keep guns out of the wrong hands and make it easier to trace guns used in violent crimes,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

According to their services, more than 23,000 firearms without a serial number were seized by the police at crime scenes between 2016 and 2020.

The new rule will be subject to public comment for 30 days before the publication of its final version.

Joe Biden, who has long been in favor of more regulation of gun sales, pledged during his campaign to act on this front.

A recent series of shootings, including murders in Georgia and later in Colorado, has increased the pressure to do so.

But the Democratic president lacks a strong enough majority in Congress to pass sweeping laws, and Republicans strongly oppose any attempt to regulate the sale and carrying of guns.

More than 43,000 people died last year in the United States from the use of weapons, including suicide cases, according to the Gun Violence Archive site.

With information from AFP