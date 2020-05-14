With another 749 deaths in 24 hours, Brazil reached 13,149 victims on Wednesday, 13, according to the covid-19, according to the Ministry of Health. But the country may have about 90 thousand deaths due to the coronavirus by August, according to the main statistical model that has supported the health policies of the White House in the USA.

For the first time, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), a research center within the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Washington, projected on countries in Latin America and drew attention to the situation in Brazil. The initial forecast of the IHME is that the country will have an average of 88,305 thousand deaths by August 4, within a range that estimates a minimum of 30,300 deaths and a maximum of 193,700.

The forecasts are updated as new data are released, such as the number of infected and hospitalized, and can also be changed by changes in public policies adopted in each country. In the same period, Mexico and Ecuador are expected to have about 6,000 deaths and Peru, 5,000, by the model.

The darkest moments are yet to come and Brazil continues towards a peak of infections. The model points out that the country should register more than 1 thousand deaths per day between June 17 and July 9, with the worst moment on June 24, with 1,024 deaths.

From then on, if the projections are confirmed, Brazil would stay with this average of daily deaths until the beginning of July, when the curve would start to fall. Still, the death toll would remain high, with more than 750 fatalities every 24 hours in August.

In the US, the White House used the HMI when President Donald Trump estimated in late March that between 100,000 and 240,000 Americans could die as a result of covid-19 in the first wave of contagion, even with the adoption of measures of social distance . Without them, Trump said at the time, the virus could kill up to 2 million Americans. The country registers 83.6 thousand deaths.

When verifying hospital capacity, IHME outlines a bleak scenario for Brazil. Experts estimate that since May 3, the country has been operating with fewer intensive care units (ICUs) than necessary to meet all needs and the situation tends to get worse. On June 28, the country will have 11,178 patients who will need ICU beds, but only 4,060 will be available, according to the study. Only in August will the number of beds offered for intensive treatment be close to demand.

In the US, critics of the HMI model point out that the projections predict an end to the peak of infections faster than what has been registered, which leads to an underestimated number of deaths by Washington researchers. The forecast has already been updated a few times, with the current projection of 147,000 deaths for the first wave of contagion by Americans.

