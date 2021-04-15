US advisory committee ends meeting not daring to decide on Janssen vaccine

An advisory committee of the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC, for its acronym in English) of the United States concluded a meeting on Wednesday to study the future of Janssen’s vaccine against covid-19, manufactured by Johnson & Johnson (J&J), without daring to make a recommendation due to the lack of data.

CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), comprised of 15 independent experts, engaged throughout four hours into a discussion about vaccine safety of J&J, which has been developed by its Belgium-based division, Janssen, without reaching a conclusion.

On Tuesday, the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in charge of approving the vaccines, recommended a pause in the administration of this serum, after seis cases of a rare type of cerebral thrombosis in women under 48 years of age who had been immunized with this preparation. One of the patients has died and there is another who is in serious condition.

Despite being a recommendation, the announcement has caused a pause in the application of the vaccine through federal channels in the US, while the governors of several states in the country have decided to suspend it.

This Wednesday the committee of experts met to decide whether or not to update said recommendation, although it has finally chosen not to do so and wait for more data to give an opinion in a week or ten days.

This group’s decision will help the US Government determine the next steps regarding the J&J vaccine.

During the session, the scientists discussed the possibility of requesting that the suspension of vaccination with J&J continue or apply it only to a certain age group, without reaching an agreement.

In these discussions, the socioeconomic differences within the country also came to light, since this serum is the one that it is being administered in the most deprived and rural areas, since it is easier to store than those of the other vaccines authorized by the USA, those of Pfizer and Moderna.

Headache, the main symptom

The experts also reviewed the detected cases of cerebral thrombosis and a representative of J&J revealed new data.

During the ACIP session, it was highlighted that the headache would be the main symptom developed by the six women with thrombosis brain after receiving the J&J vaccine.

Dr. Tom Shimabukuro, the CDC’s head of vaccine safety, said that apart from headaches, five of those patients initially developed other mild symptoms, such as chills, listlessness, and myalgia which later led to severe headaches and abdominal pain, as well as swelling in one leg.

For his part, according to the representative of J&J, Aran Maree, chief medical officer of Janssen, at least four of those six vaccinated received a wrong treatment, with heparin, a drug commonly used for thrombosis, but it is not recommended for the type of clots found after vaccination.

Among those cases is that of a 45-year-old woman who died; three of 38, 18, 48 years old who have not recovered yet; a 26-year-old, who is already well; and a 28-year-old, whose condition is unknown.

There is also a possible seventh case, that of a 59-year-old woman, who has presented thrombi, but who they don’t fit the same profile than the rest.

Maree added that during clinical trials To achieve the vaccine there was a volunteer, a 25-year-old man, who developed cerebral thrombosis after receiving the serum, although has already recovered.

Likewise, there was another volunteer who was administered a placebo who he also had clots during phase 3 of the trials.

The Government insists on the safety of vaccines

After the decision to recommend a suspension in the application of the vaccine, the US Government insisted on Wednesday on the safety of the serums against covid-19.

This was underlined by the coordinator of the response against covid-19 of the White House, Jeff Zients, the main epidemiologist of the Government, Anthony Fauci, and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky at a press conference.

“Giving Americans the facts they need to know is central to build confidence in vaccines “, Zients said.

The US has given authorization for emergency use to Pfizer and Moderna sera, which require two doses, and to J&J, which is single-dose. AstraZeneca has not yet applied for this permit in the US.

The cases of adverse effects detected in the United States are similar to those registered in several European countries in vaccinated with AstraZeneca, although the CDC physician Beth Bell indicated during the ACIP meeting that the link between thromboses that appeared in those immunized with these two sera is not clear.

According to CDC data, so far 7.2 million doses of J&J vaccine have been administered Americans, compared to 99.5 million doses from Pfizer and 85.4 million from Moderna.

Of the 75 million people in the US that are fully immunized, 9.5% have been with the J&J serum.