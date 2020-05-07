The Pentagon has acknowledged the deaths of 132 civilians during 2019 in US military operations in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Somalia, according to a report released Wednesday.

The report also reports that 91 civilians were injured in these operations, most of them aerial, but also terrestrial.

Most of those deaths, 108 specifically, occurred in Afghanistan in the context of attacks against Al Qaeda, the Islamic State (IS) and the Taliban. Also in Afghanistan, 75 civilians were injured in those operations.

The Pentagon indicated in its report that its efforts in 2019 “initially focused on attacking the Taliban aggressively to urge the group to take part in negotiations to end the Afghan war.”

“The level of violence increased as the year progressed as the Taliban carried out attacks in an attempt to increase their negotiating influence during the peace talks,” the Pentagon detailed.

The peace agreement between the United States and the Taliban was finally signed in February 2020.

Behind Afghanistan, the country with the most civilians killed -21- and wounded -11- by US forces was Syria in the framework of the war against the Islamic State. In the same framework, but in Iraq, one civilian died and two were wounded.

All these operations occurred between January and March 2019, when the United States and its allies gave control of the territory that had been in the hands of IS during its proclaimed caliphate.

In Somalia, two civilians were killed and three wounded during US operations against the Somali jihadist group Al Shabab and the Islamic State.

The Pentagon detailed that throughout 2019 it carried out 63 air strikes in Somalia in support of local forces to prevent these groups from taking control of areas without state control.

Finally, the Pentagon said that in its operations in Libya against the Islamic State and in Yemen against Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQPA) and ISIS itself, there were no civilian casualties.

