In his annual report on human trafficking, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the instability caused by the coronavirus pandemic led to an increase in this illegal practice.

The United States included Nicaragua on its human trafficking blacklist when presenting its annual report on the matter on Thursday, in which it warned that the coronavirus pandemic caused an increase in this illegal practice.

« The instability and lack of access to critical services caused by the pandemic mean that the number of people vulnerable to exploitation by traffickers is growing rapidly, » said the head of US diplomacy, Mike Pompeo, in the introduction to the Human Trafficking Report (TIP).

The TIP, which since 2001 has been issued by the State Department on the mandate of Congress, added Nicaragua, Afghanistan, Algeria and Lesotho to the list of 15 countries that Washington says are not doing enough to combat this scourge. Cuba and Venezuela were already in this category, as well as China, Iran and Russia.

« Nicaragua did not fully comply with the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking and made no significant effort to do so, » the report said.

Daniel Ortega’s government « did not convict any trafficker », « did not act to prevent or punish official complicity in trafficking offenses despite endemic official corruption », and « did not cooperate with NGOs to protect victims », he added , highlighting « a higher risk » for women, children and migrants.

Entering this list can lead to sanctions: Washington could limit foreign assistance or withdraw its support for countries in multilateral institutions such as the International Monetary Fund.

In the case of Cuba, the State Department highlighted a « government policy or pattern » of forced labor in its program of foreign medical missions, a constant reason for friction between Washington and Havana.

« The government refused to improve the transparency of the program or address forced labor or other labor concerns despite persistent complaints by observers, former participants and foreign governments about the involvement of Cuban officials in abuses, » he said.

The sale of medical services is Cuba’s main source of foreign currency, which in 2018 earned 6.3 billion dollars for its missions around the world, according to official figures.

– Alert on Venezuela –

The report also drew attention to the situation in Venezuela, whose acute economic deterioration since Nicolás Maduro came to power in 2013 caused the flight of the country of some five million people, according to the UN.

« The Department remains very concerned about the growing number of identified Venezuelan victims, and the absence of adequate protection mechanisms in most of the countries of the region, » he said in relation to what he defined as the « Venezuelan migration crisis. »

The TIP said that Venezuelan women and girls are « particularly vulnerable » to trafficking in Colombia and Ecuador, and highlighted that Venezuela was the first country of origin among the victims identified in Spain. In addition, he pointed out labor abuse of Venezuelan men in several countries, including the Dutch Caribbean islands, and denounced the recruitment of Venezuelan minors by dissidents from the ex-FARC guerrilla and the Colombian National Liberation Army (ELN).

« To assist this growing vulnerable population, the Department encourages all affected countries to increase the capacities of first responders, improve cross-border coordination and data collection, and increase collaboration with international organizations and local civil society actors, » said.

– Bolivia improves –

The United States ambassador in charge of fighting human trafficking, John Richmond, stressed that in the midst of the pandemic, traffickers find ways to « capitalize on the chaos. »

Saudi Arabia, an ally of the United States, was removed from the list a year after joining. Mauritania also came out and along with the Saudis went on the so-called Level 2 Watch List. Surprisingly, Ireland was included in that same category, as was Hong Kong.

In the Latin American and Caribbean region, Aruba and the Dominican Republic were downgraded to that same Level 2 Watch List.

Bolivia, meanwhile, was removed from that category, and moved up one notch to Level 2, which implies that countries are making significant efforts to meet the minimum standards for eliminating traffic.

El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico also remained in Level 2, along with Antigua and Barbuda, Brazil, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Haiti, Jamaica, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago and Uruguay.